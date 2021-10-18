Logo
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build 'metaverse'
The logo of Facebook is seen in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 20, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

18 Oct 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 06:18AM)
Facebook Inc plans to hire 10,000 in the European Union over the next five years, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse - a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces.

This would be a significant step the company is taking towards the concept, something top boss Mark Zuckerberg has touted in recent months.

In September, Facebook committed US$50 million towards building the metaverse, where companies like Roblox Corp and Fortnite maker Epic Games have an early foothold.

The company earlier launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company's Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves.

Facebook also said in July it was creating a product team to work on the metaverse which would be part of Facebook Reality Labs, its augmented reality and virtual reality group.

"This investment (in new jobs) is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent," the company said.

"Europe is hugely important to Facebook."

Source: Reuters/ec

