Facebook products 'harm children, stoke division,' whistleblower says
Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen arrives to testify during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' on Capitol Hill, October 5, 2021. Drew Angerer/Pool

05 Oct 2021 10:39PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 10:48PM)
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, telling lawmakers the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users. Here are some comments from the committee hearing:

FRANCES HAUGEN, FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER

"I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

U.S. SENATOR ROGER WICKER, REPUBLICAN FROM MISSISSIPPI

"Children of America are hooked on their product. There is cynical knowledge on behalf of these Big Tech companies that this is true."

U.S. SENATOR RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, DEMOCRAT FROM CONNECTICUT

"The damage to self-interest and self-worth inflicted by Facebook today will haunt a generation."

"Big Tech now faces the Big Tobacco jaw-dropping moment of truth."

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Howard Goller)

Source: Reuters

