Facebook products 'harm children, stoke division,' whistleblower says

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, telling lawmakers the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of some young users. Here are some comments from the committee hearing:

FRANCES HAUGEN, FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER

"I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

U.S. SENATOR ROGER WICKER, REPUBLICAN FROM MISSISSIPPI

"Children of America are hooked on their product. There is cynical knowledge on behalf of these Big Tech companies that this is true."

U.S. SENATOR RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, DEMOCRAT FROM CONNECTICUT

"The damage to self-interest and self-worth inflicted by Facebook today will haunt a generation."

"Big Tech now faces the Big Tobacco jaw-dropping moment of truth."

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Howard Goller)