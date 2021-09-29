Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Facebook whistleblower to testify at US Senate hearing next week, lawmakers say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Facebook whistleblower to testify at US Senate hearing next week, lawmakers say

Facebook whistleblower to testify at US Senate hearing next week, lawmakers say

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Sep 2021 08:49AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 08:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Two U.S. senators said on Tuesday a Facebook Inc whistleblower will testify at a Senate hearing next week about what one of them called the social media company's "toxic effects" on young users.

"This whistleblower’s testimony will be critical to understanding what Facebook knew about its platforms' toxic effects on young users, when they knew it, and what they did about it," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, head of a subcommittee of the Senate commerce panel, said in a statement announcing the Oct. 5 hearing.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, the subcommittee's top Republican, said: "From turning a blind eye to the negative impacts of its platforms on teens’ mental health to its inability to police for trafficking, domestic servitude, and other harmful content, Facebook has a lot to account for."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement came a day after Instagram, the photo-sharing service owned by Facebook, said it had hit a pause on a new app it is creating for children amid growing criticism from U.S. lawmakers and advocacy groups.

The senators' statement did not give any information about the whistleblower.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us