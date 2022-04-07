Factbox: How Western sanctions target Russia

NEW YORK: The West's punishment of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine ramped up this week following the discovery of civilians shot dead at close range in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, seized from Russian forces.

Below are details on Western sanctions so far:

BANKS & FINANCIAL FIRMS

The US imposed "full blocking sanctions" on Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's total banking assets, and Alfabank, the country's fourth largest financial institution. That means US persons cannot do business with the lenders, while any of their assets that touch the US financial system are frozen.

Britain also on Wednesday froze Sberbank's assets.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday was set to sign an executive order prohibiting new investment in Russia by US persons, which includes a ban on venture capital and mergers, US officials said.

Previous sanctions by the US, Britain and other Western allies in the days following Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, which it calls "a special military operation", kicked the vast majority of Russian banking assets out of those countries, although some activities were allowed to continue.

US banks were required to sever correspondent banking ties, which allow banks to make payments between one another, with Sberbank. Russian lenders VTB, Otkritie, Novikombank and Sovcombank, were also subject to full blocking sanctions.

European Union sanctions hit 70 per cent of the Russian banking system.