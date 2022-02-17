Pizza Hut's Vipul Chawla to take over Seah Kian Peng as group CEO at FairPrice

SINGAPORE: FairPrice Group will get a new group CEO in early April, as Mr Seah Kian Peng - who currently holds the post - steps down to focus on driving growth across NTUC Enterprises’ social enterprise clusters.

Mr Seah has helmed dual roles as group CEO of NTUC Enterprise and FairPrice Group since 2019.

Mr Vipul Chawla, who is currently president of Pizza Hut International, will take over the reins at FairPrice Group on Apr 5, said FairPrice Group and NTUC Enterprise in a media release on Thursday (Feb 17).

Mr Seah will remain group CEO at NTUC Enterprise as well as take on the additional roles of deputy chairman of FairPrice Group and chairman of FairPrice Foundation. His new appointments also take effect on Apr 5.

The NTUC Enterprise group of social enterprises includes NTUC FairPrice, NTUC First Campus, NTUC Foodfare, NTUC Health and NTUC Income.

NTUC Enterprise and FairPrice Group said that the leadership changes are part of efforts to further strengthen the "core and talents" in its management team.

A global search was carried out to identify a replacement for group CEO at FairPrice Group, and had included internal as well as external candidates.

"Following a global search, we identified Vipul as the best person for the job and his strengths will augment the leadership team," said Mr Bobby Chin, FairPrice Group board chairman.