The family business: Planning ahead to pass down the family wealth

SINGAPORE: Globally, around US$15.4 trillion in family wealth is expected to be passed down from one generation to the next by 2030. Of this, about 12 per cent or US$1.9 trillion will be transferred to Asian heirs, according to research firm Wealth-X.

According to Forbes, there were a record 2,755 billionaires across 70 countries around the world in 2021. Of those, more than 40 per cent, or 1,149 billionaires, were from the Asia-Pacific region.

At the heart of the wealth creation in the region are the family businesses in Southeast Asia.

While many newly minted billionaires derive their wealth from relatively young businesses, a number of Asian founders are hitting retirement age.

Hence, the growing need for wealth transfer planning.

Professor Mandy Tham is academic director of the Master of Science in Wealth Management, at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University.

She warns of the consequences of not having a formal structure for succession and wealth transfer: “Whatever could go wrong, would go wrong. Because it's a family business, we can have the family destroying the business or the business destroying the family. We want none of this.”

One such structure that is growing in popularity is the family office. These privately held wealth management firms cater to ultra-rich families and help set up frameworks for succession and wealth transfer planning.

They allow family members to separate family wealth from the family business, thus ring-fencing some of this wealth.

As at end-2020, there were about 400 single family offices operating in Singapore.

Business families typically set up wills, trusts or holding companies as part of wealth transfer planning.

But family offices can serve specific purposes such as asset management, philanthropy, or tax advisory.

Such offices can be staffed with professionals, if the family feels comfortable outsourcing such decisions.

Others may prefer to retain more direct family control.