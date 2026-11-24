BENGALURU, Nov 24 : Will Thomas has played Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 15 years. Last season, the AI he built finished above him for the first time.

"That was a bit of a surreal moment. I thought, 'oh my God, I'm being beaten by my own creation'," he told Reuters.

According to industry research, Thomas is one of around 245 million people who play fantasy sports, where players take the role of manager or coach and build a virtual team made up of athletes whose real-life performances earn them points.

Englishman Thomas is also CEO and founder of Scoreline.ai, which delivers subscriber-based content including data, insight and analytics designed to help players manage their fantasy sports teams.

Among its products is Fantasy Football Hub, which has around 60,000 paying subscribers and focuses on FPL - the official fantasy competition of the English Premier League.

FPL offers match tickets and replica kits as prizes and had over 13 million registered teams in the 2025-26 season.

Scoreline.ai's purpose-built model finished in the top 0.5 per cent of those teams, ranking 67,829th in the world.

"There are still human managers beating it, but it's getting harder to do," said Thomas, who has a PhD in team leadership at the University of Sussex.

HOW DOES AI MATCH UP TO THE BEST HUMAN PLAYERS?

A Reuters analysis of nine FPL teams, seven of which were run on the directions of AI chatbots, showed that the chatbot teams scored an average of 499 points in the first eight gameweeks of the 2026-27 FPL season.

The chatbot teams which Reuters analysed were operated by Scout Digital, a sports marketing firm that gives each separate chatbot the same instructions every week and, in most cases, has a staff member log in to carry out its decisions.

Their performances were in line with the average human benchmark of 502, but about 75 points below the average of the top 1,000 human players, showing that AI has improved sharply but has not yet caught up to the best.

Reuters' analysis found chatbots still fall short of the best players on judgment calls such as captaincy picks, which earn double points, even as they match the top managers' discipline on transfers.

Scout Digital said newer versions of each AI model are used as they are released.

As a control, Scout Digital also has a team titled Scout Statto, which is managed by the firm's co-founder Simon Gold and run without the use of AI tools.

"So far, we're two seasons in and the improvement we've seen is huge," said managing director Mike Lewis.

"In 2025-26, Scout Statto comfortably won. This season is looking neck and neck."

WHERE COULD HUMANS HAVE THE EDGE?

Daniel Groos, head of AI at Groos Analytics, who built the open-source forecasting model OpenFPL, said the hardest question remains whether a player will even be in action on any particular gameweek and not dropped, rested or injured.

Jonas Sand Labakk, the 2023-24 FPL champion, said that is where human discretion is essential.

"Where you need human input is the expected minutes for players, because rotation, injuries and managerial choices are where I think the models miss the most," he told Reuters.

Groos added that overall, machines have an advantage because humans tend to be influenced by a spectacular performance, media narratives or a favourite player.

The chatbot teams make about as few transfers as the best human managers, and the gap in transfer volume is small.

The chatbot teams' captain picks trail those of the top 1,000 human players. They also leave more points on the bench than the typical manager.

The top 1,000 do not play against the grain. They own more popular players than the average manager, not fewer, which undercuts the idea that beating the field takes contrarian bets.

Thomas also argues that the machines are weakest at the start of a season, when new managers and players give the models little data, and that fans of specific teams may have a slight insight advantage.

However, the early numbers do not clearly show that.

The chatbot teams Reuters analysed were level with the official average in gameweek 1 of this season, pulled ahead in gameweek 2, and had dipped just below it by gameweek 8.

USING AI AS A CO-PILOT, NOT AN AUTOPILOT

While some predict a future where fantasy sports become a battleground purely for competing versions of AI, Groos does not expect the human element to disappear completely.

"The winning formula may turn out to be neither human intuition nor AI-based insights, but a combination of both," he said.

Labakk echoed that, adding: "I think the best possible way is an engaged manager with the models rather than an AI with the models."

That is how Marcus Adebayo, 34, a software project manager from South London, uses Gemini. He lets it do the "structural heavy lifting" but picks the team himself.

"Treating it as a co-pilot works brilliantly, provided you're honest enough to admit that when the plane hits turbulence, it's usually because you grabbed the controls," he said.

Beginning this season, FPL features its own conversational AI assistant titled FPL Companion.