Farallon, Franklin Templeton among potential winners in Twitter

NEW YORK: Farallon Capital Management, Triatomic Capital, and Franklin Resources were among the large investors that added positions in Twitter over the third quarter, putting themselves in position to reap gains when Elon Musk's US$44 billion acquisition of the social media company closed in October, securities filings released on Monday showed.

Hedge fund Farallon Capital, for instance, bought nearly 7.8 million shares of Twitter during the quarter that ended Sep 30, while Franklin Resources, the parent company of mutual fund firm Franklin Templeton, added nearly 2.6 million shares to an existing position of less than 100,000 shares. Triatomic, meanwhile, put on a new position by buying 40,000 shares after not owning any stake in the company the quarter before.

Shares of Twitter fell to as low as US$33 during the third quarter before ending September near US$44. The value of Twitter shares jumped 23.2 per cent in October when Musk completed the deal on Oct 27 by paying US$54.20 per share.

After setting investors' hearts racing early in the second quarter with his announcement that he planned to buy Twitter, Musk then got cold feet in the third quarter and tried to wiggle out of the contract. The matter quickly moved to the Delaware Court of Chancery, where corporate disputes are resolved.

Newer holders of Twitter shares join other large investors such as Pentwater Capital Management LP and Adage Capital Partners LLC, which held on to their shares in Twitter even as Musk attempted to walk away from the deal.

Event-driven hedge fund Alpine Global Management LLC, which already had 195,113 shares in Twitter in the second quarter, increased its position by 25.5 per cent in the last quarter.

Positions were revealed in filings known as 13-Fs that give a quarter-end snapshot of a firm's portfolio. While backward-looking, these filings are one of the few ways that large investors reveal their holdings.

While some funds reaped short-term rewards, other investors left some potential gains on the table by selling before the October rally in Twitter shares.

Wells Fargo & Co sold 3.7 million shares of the company, while ClearBridge Investments LLC sold 1.9 million shares.