Fashion startup Shein raising funds at $100 billion value - Bloomberg News
A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed Shein logo in this illustration picture taken October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Apr 2022 03:57PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 04:21PM)
Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup Shein is weighing a funding round at a valuation of about $100 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The online retailer is in talks with potential investors to raise about $1 billion, the report added.

Shein's plan to list in the United States was put on hold due to volatile capital markets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to sources.

(This story corrects spelling of name in the slug, no change to text)

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

