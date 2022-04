Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup Shein is weighing a funding round at a valuation of about US$100 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sunday (Apr 3), citing people familiar with the matter.

The online retailer is in talks with potential investors to raise about US$1 billion, the report added.

Shein's plan to list in the United States was put on hold due to volatile capital markets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to sources.