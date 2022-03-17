Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fast delivery startup Getir closes funding round with $12 billion valuation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fast delivery startup Getir closes funding round with $12 billion valuation

Fast delivery startup Getir closes funding round with $12 billion valuation

FILE PHOTO: An employee of Turkish fast grocery-delivery company Getir rides to deliver an online grocery delivery in Istanbul, Turkey November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

17 Mar 2022 09:16PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 09:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL : Turkish fast delivery company Getir has closed a $768 million funding round, valuing the company at around $12 billion, a few months after it expanded to the United States, the company said on Thursday.

The series E funding round was led by Mubadala. Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global participated in the funding round as major investors.

"This investment will enable us to further develop our proposition and technology, as well as... to continue to attract the best talent," Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, Istanbul-based Getir pioneered the category of 10-minute delivery for customers who order by smartphone app, with riders fanning out from neighbourhood warehouses that stock essential groceries.

The company operates in 48 cities across seven European countries, the United States as well as all major cities in its home country.

Getir attracted around $1 billion in three funding rounds last year, with the last one valuing the company at more than $7.5 billion.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler, Alexandra Hudson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us