Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fast fashion firm Shein's IPO to be delayed, FT reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Fast fashion firm Shein's IPO to be delayed, FT reports

Fast fashion firm Shein's IPO to be delayed, FT reports

FILE PHOTO: A Shein logo is pictured at the company's office in the central business district of Singapore, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Chen Lin/File Photo

14 Feb 2025 01:12PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2025 01:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fast-fashion group Shein's plans to list in the UK stock market are likely to be pushed to the second-half of this year after Donald Trump's move to close so-called "de minimis" rules, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The company's business prospects have come under a cloud in recent days after the Trump administration said it would close the de minimis duty exemption in the United States, ending an import rule that had helped Shein keep prices low.

Shein previously told investors that a London listing could happen as soon as this Easter, FT said.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Last week, Reuters reported that Shein was set to cut its valuation in a potential listing to around $50 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement