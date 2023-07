HONG KONG : Chinese e-retailer Temu said on Wednesday it has been the target of rival Shein's "unlawful exclusionary tactics" since Temu's launch in 2022.

Temu filed a new lawsuit accusing Shein of violating U.S. antitrust laws on Friday. In a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, the company said it had to take legal measures to defend its and its merchants' rights due to "escalating attacks" from Shein.