Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

'Fastest growing' Japan power business exceeding expectations: EEX CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

'Fastest growing' Japan power business exceeding expectations: EEX CEO

'Fastest growing' Japan power business exceeding expectations: EEX CEO

FILE PHOTO: Men work at a transmission tower in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

15 Aug 2023 03:01PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 03:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The growth of the Japanese business of the European Energy Exchange (EEX) is exceeding expectations, its CEO Peter Reitz told Reuters in an interview late Monday.

EEX, the world's largest electricity exchange, saw a sharp drop in traded volumes last year, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 pushed power tariffs across Europe to record highs, and resulted in a slump in power purchasing interest.

Prices have since cooled, with spot power trading volumes on EEX's European exchanges rebounding to grow at over 30 per cent during the first half of the year. Reitz said he expected EEX's relatively new Japanese business as a key growth prospect in the coming years.

Japan's electricity consumption is twice as high as Germany, the biggest power market in Europe, he said, but electricity currently traded on the Asian country's exchanges is a fraction of the volumes in Germany.

German power consumption was around 500 terawatt hours (tWh) in 2022, while traded futures were north of 2000 tWh. However, Japanese traded volumes were a mere 10 tWh in the first seven months of the year, he said.

"So it's still very small scale, compared to where it can be, when it reaches the same liquidity as some of the more mature markets," Reitz told Reuters.

"It has a lot of growth potential."

Reitz said the growth of the Japanese market was due to a need to hedge against prices, especially after volatility in prices observed last year.

"Why it has been such a great success was that we were able to bring in the international community and link them with a local Japanese traders. So whenever that opportunity arises, we will look at those markets," he said.

Reitz said expanding its power market to Australia "could be of interest".

"We are watching that space, but it's not imminent."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.