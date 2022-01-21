Logo
FAW-Volkswagen plant in Tianjin resumes production

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

21 Jan 2022 07:06PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 07:06PM)
BEIJING : Volkswagen' FAW-Volkswagen vehicle plant in Tianjin resumed production of Friday after shutting on Jan. 10 because of recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the eastern Chinese city, the German carmaker said.

"The FAW-Volkswagen vehicle plant had temporarily shut down operations due to missing parts from suppliers and pending COVID-19 test results of employees. Production was resumed on Friday, 21st January," the company said.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

