FAW-Volkswagen plant in Tianjin resumes production

BEIJING : Volkswagen' FAW-Volkswagen vehicle plant in Tianjin resumed production of Friday after shutting on Jan. 10 because of recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the eastern Chinese city, the German carmaker said.

"The FAW-Volkswagen vehicle plant had temporarily shut down operations due to missing parts from suppliers and pending COVID-19 test results of employees. Production was resumed on Friday, 21st January," the company said.

