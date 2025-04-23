Logo
Business

FAW's chairman says Hongqi targets 500,000 vehicle sales in 2025
FILE PHOTO: Visitors inspect a Hongqi E-HS9 luxury car at the 2024 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

23 Apr 2025 09:32AM
SHANGHAI :FAW's Chairman Qiu Xiandong said on Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show that Hongqi targets 500,000 vehicle sales in 2025, with half of them new energy vehicles.

Source: Reuters
