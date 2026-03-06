FBI "identified and addressed" suspicious cyber activities on its networks, agency spokesperson said
March 5 : The FBI "identified and addressed suspicious activities" on its networks, an agency spokesperson said Thursday.
The agency has "leveraged all technical capabilities to respond," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson declined to provide any details as to the nature of the activity, when it was identified or where within the FBI's computer networks.
Source: Reuters
