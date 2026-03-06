Logo
FBI "identified and addressed" suspicious cyber activities on its networks, agency spokesperson said
The logo of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) displayed on the building in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

06 Mar 2026 02:52AM
March 5 : The FBI "identified and addressed suspicious activities" on its networks, an agency spokesperson said Thursday. 

The agency has "leveraged all technical capabilities to respond," the spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson declined to provide any details as to the nature of the activity, when it was identified or where within the FBI's computer networks.

Source: Reuters
