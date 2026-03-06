FBI 'identified and addressed' suspicious cyber activity on its networks, agency spokesperson says

March 5 : The FBI "identified and addressed suspicious activities" on its networks, an agency spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that the bureau had "leveraged all technical capabilities to respond."

The spokesperson declined to provide any details as to the nature of the activity, when it was identified or where within the FBI's computer networks.

The suspicious activity targeted a network within the agency related to wiretaps and intelligence surveillance, according to media reports. Reuters could not independently verify the reporting.

The Justice Department referred questions to the FBI.

U.S. government networks are routinely targeted by a variety of hackers. In November, the Congressional Budget Office, responsible for providing key financial research data to lawmakers, notified multiple congressional offices that its data may have been exposed to hackers after a "cyber incident."

In August, Politico revealed that the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which manages the federal court filing system, determined in July 2025 that a hack could have exposed sensitive court records across multiple U.S. states.