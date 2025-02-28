FCC advances auction of wireless spectrum to fund Chinese equipment removal

WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to advance a wireless spectrum auction to provide nearly $3.1 billion for U.S. telecom companies to remove equipment made by Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE from American wireless networks to address security risks.

Congress approved the funding and authorized a one-time spectrum auction by the FCC for advanced 5G-grade wireless spectrum in the band known as AWS-3 to help meet rising spectrum demands of wireless consumers. "Failing to close that funding gap would have left America’s networks needlessly exposed to security risks," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said.