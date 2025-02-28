FCC advances auction of wireless spectrum to fund Chinese equipment removal

Logo
Brendan Carr answers questions during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Jonathan Newton/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 12:05AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2025 12:24AM)
WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission voted on Thursday to advance a wireless spectrum auction to provide nearly $3.1 billion for U.S. telecom companies to remove equipment made by Chinese telecoms firms Huawei and ZTE from American wireless networks to address security risks.

Congress approved the funding and authorized a one-time spectrum auction by the FCC for advanced 5G-grade wireless spectrum in the band known as AWS-3 to help meet rising spectrum demands of wireless consumers. "Failing to close that funding gap would have left America’s networks needlessly exposed to security risks," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said.

Source: Reuters
