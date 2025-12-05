Logo
FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from US Cellular
The AT&T is displayed on the facade of one of its branches in Mexico City, Mexico September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero

05 Dec 2025 01:40AM
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 : The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it has approved AT&T's deal to buy some wireless spectrum licenses from U.S. Cellular in a $1.02 billion deal after the Texas-based carrier committed to end DEI programs.

The FCC has been requiring telecom carriers to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs as a condition of approving transactions since President Donald Trump took office. The FCC said the deal will result in "enhancing AT&T’s network

coverage, capacity and performance resulting in a better customer experience."

Source: Reuters
