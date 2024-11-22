Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

FCC proposes to fine Chinese video doorbell manufacturer after security concerns raised
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

FCC proposes to fine Chinese video doorbell manufacturer after security concerns raised

FCC proposes to fine Chinese video doorbell manufacturer after security concerns raised

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

22 Nov 2024 12:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed to fine Chinese-based video doorbell manufacturer Eken nearly $735,000 for providing false information and after security concerns were raised.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel cited news reports alleging that Eken’s video doorbells exposed users’ home IP addresses and WiFi network names and allowed access to photos and videos from household cameras by outside parties.

The FCC said the company's U.S. agent’s address was false. She said the doorbells were sold by online retailers including Amazon.com and Walmart.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement