FCC proposes to fine Chinese video doorbell manufacturer after security concerns raised

WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed to fine Chinese-based video doorbell manufacturer Eken nearly $735,000 for providing false information and after security concerns were raised.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel cited news reports alleging that Eken’s video doorbells exposed users’ home IP addresses and WiFi network names and allowed access to photos and videos from household cameras by outside parties.

The FCC said the company's U.S. agent’s address was false. She said the doorbells were sold by online retailers including Amazon.com and Walmart.