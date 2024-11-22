FCC proposes fining Chinese video doorbell manufacturer after security concerns raised

WASHINGTON :The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed to fine Chinese-based video doorbell manufacturer Eken nearly $735,000 for providing false information and after security concerns were raised.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel cited news reports alleging that Eken’s video doorbells exposed users’ home IP addresses and WiFi network names and allowed access to photos and videos from household cameras by outside parties.

The FCC said "such remote access to extremely private and personal data was apparently available after a series of very simple steps performed by anyone in proximity to the cameras."

The FCC said the company's U.S. agent’s address was false. She said the doorbells were sold by online retailers including Amazon.com and Walmart.

Eken could not immediately be reached for comment and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Earlier this year, Republican Senator Marco Rubio raised concerns about the doorbells saying "the inadequate security of these products enables hackers to violate users’ privacy by accessing videos and images of their homes."

The U.S. registered agent for Eken had an address for a mailbox that had been inactive since 2019. The FCC said its investigation into Eken’s equipment remains ongoing.

Citing the issues surrounding Eken and other Chinese equipment manufacturing companies, Rosenworcel also announced an audit of hundreds of certifications that used the same U.S. designated agent information as Eken.

She said of the video doorbells "the potential for abuse is vast - from threat to domestic violence to state-sanctioned surveillance by malicious state actors."

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said insecure "Internet of Things" devices "pose a real and tangible threat to Americans." In March, he wrote major retailers urging them to stop selling the devices.

The FCC previously banned new equipment authorizations for Chinese telecommunications and video surveillance equipment on an FCC national security list among a series of steps aimed at Chinese telecom.

The Commerce Department has proposed banning Chinese connected vehicle software that would effectively ban Chinese cars from U.S. roads.