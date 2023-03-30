FCC proposes new rules to reassess foreign-owned US telecom services authority

WASHINGTON : The head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed new rules to periodically reassess existing authorizations for foreign-owned companies to provide telecommunications services in the United States.

The FCC has raised mounting concerns about Chinese telecom companies in recent years which had won permission to operate in the United States decades ago. In 2019, the FCC voted to deny state-owned Chinese telecom firm China Mobile Ltd the right to provide U.S. services and later withdrew U.S. authorizations for several other Chinese telecom carriers including China Telecom Corp.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said if finalized the reviews "would involve close consultation" with national security colleagues.