Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

FCC proposes new rules to reassess foreign-owned US telecom services authority
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

FCC proposes new rules to reassess foreign-owned US telecom services authority

FCC proposes new rules to reassess foreign-owned US telecom services authority

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

30 Mar 2023 04:13AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 04:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed new rules to periodically reassess existing authorizations for foreign-owned companies to provide telecommunications services in the United States.

The FCC has raised mounting concerns about Chinese telecom companies in recent years which had won permission to operate in the United States decades ago. In 2019, the FCC voted to deny state-owned Chinese telecom firm China Mobile Ltd the right to provide U.S. services and later withdrew U.S. authorizations for several other Chinese telecom carriers including China Telecom Corp.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said if finalized the reviews "would involve close consultation" with national security colleagues.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.