FCC refers two voice providers for probe on robocall commitments

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday (Feb 17) that voice service providers Bandwidth and Vonage lost a partial exemption from standards aimed at preventing robocalls and were referred for further investigation.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We will not turn a blind eye to providers that have not done enough to protect consumers from spoofed robocalls," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, saying the FCC had referred the companies to the commission's Enforcement Bureau.