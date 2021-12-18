Logo
Business

FCC says four telecom firms will pay US$6M to settle 911 probes
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/

18 Dec 2021 01:49AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 01:47AM)
WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Friday that four telecom providers will pay a total of US$6 million to settle investigations into compliance with the agency’s 911 reliability rules during 2020 network outages.

AT&T, CenturyLink, now Lumen Technologies, Intrado, and Verizon Communications will implement compliance plans to ensure adherence to FCC emerency call rules. Lumen will pay US$3.8 million, while Intrado will pay US$1.75 million. AT&T will pay a total of US$460,000 to settle two investigations, while Verizon will pay US$274,000 settlement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

