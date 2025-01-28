FCC will drop Biden plan to ban bulk broadband billing for tenants

WASHINGTON : Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr said Monday the agency will drop a proposed Biden administration plan to ban broadband internet “bulk billing” for residents of apartments, condominiums and public housing.

The FCC had proposed prohibiting requiring tenants to pay for broadband, cable, and satellite service provided by a specific communications provider if they did not wish to take the service. Carr said the proposal "could have raised the price of internet service for Americans living in apartments by as much as 50 per cent."