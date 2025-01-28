Logo
Business

FCC will drop Biden plan to ban bulk broadband billing for tenants
Business

FCC will drop Biden plan to ban bulk broadband billing for tenants

FCC will drop Biden plan to ban bulk broadband billing for tenants

FILE PHOTO: Brendan Carr answers questions during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Jonathan Newton/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

28 Jan 2025 06:00AM
WASHINGTON : Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr said Monday the agency will drop a proposed Biden administration plan to ban broadband internet “bulk billing” for residents of apartments, condominiums and public housing.

The FCC had proposed prohibiting requiring tenants to pay for broadband, cable, and satellite service provided by a specific communications provider if they did not wish to take the service. Carr said the proposal "could have raised the price of internet service for Americans living in apartments by as much as 50 per cent."

Source: Reuters

