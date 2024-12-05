FDIC looks to direct monitoring of fintech firms after Synapse collapse, Bloomberg News reports
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has started to directly monitor financial-technology companies that partner with banks across the U.S., Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
The fintech monitoring system will help FDIC examiners anticipate potential vulnerabilities before they become a problem for banks, the report added, citing people familiar with the regulator's supervisory operations.
Source: Reuters
