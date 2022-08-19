Fed united on need to raise rates, divided over how high

The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of US central bank officials said on Thursday (Aug 18), even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was among the central bank's earliest advocates last year of a more muscular response to fast-building price pressures, said that given the strength of the economy he is currently leaning toward supporting a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September.

"I don't really see why you want to drag out interest rate increases into next year," Bullard told the Wall Street Journal, saying he would like to get the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate to a target range of 3.75 per cent to 4.00 per cent by the end of this year. The Fed's policy rate is currently 2.25-2.50 per cent.

Earlier on Thursday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said hiking rates by 50 or 75 basis points at the Sep 20-21 policy meeting would be a "reasonable" way to get short-term borrowing costs to "a little bit above" 3 per cent by the end of this year, and on their way to a little bit higher in 2023.

The exact pace would depend on employment data, which has shown brisk growth in recent months, and inflation, Daly told CNN International. Inflation, by the Fed's preferred measure, is running at more than three times the central bank's 2 per cent target.

With the global economic slowdown acting as a headwind on US growth, she said "we have to take that into consideration as we ensure that we don't overdo policy."

Fresh data on Thursday showing a dip in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week added to evidence that, save for the fast-cooling housing market, the economy is holding up despite the steepest round of Fed rate hikes since the 1980s.