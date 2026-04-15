Federal agencies skirt Trump’s Anthropic ban to test its advanced AI model, Politico reports

April 14 : Federal agencies and government officials are quietly sidestepping U.S. President Donald Trump’s ban on working with Anthropic, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation is actively testing Anthropic's frontier AI model Mythos’ hacking prowess, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Anthropic, the White House and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Staff on at least three congressional committees held or requested briefings from the company to learn about Mythos' cyber scanning capabilities over the past week, the report added.

Anthropic's co-founder Jack Clark said at the Semafor World Economy event on Monday that the company is discussing Mythos with the Trump administration even after the Pentagon cut off business with the U.S. AI company following a contract dispute.

The nature and details of Anthropic's talks with the U.S. government, including which agencies are involved, were not immediately clear.

Mythos, announced on April 7, is Anthropic's "most capable yet for coding and agentic tasks," the company said in a blog post, referring to the model's ability to act autonomously.