Fed tries to thread the needle in forecasting a 'softish' landing

US Federal Reserve officials, beset by ongoing high inflation and a weakening growth picture, will lay out on Wednesday (Jun 15) how they think their increasingly difficult goal of cooling the economy without sending it into a tailspin may play out in the months ahead.

That thorny predicament will be on display as Fed policymakers are expected to deliver their second half-percentage-point interest rate hike in a row and issue their latest projections through 2024 and beyond for economic growth, unemployment and inflation.

As critically, they will signal the speed and scale of rate rises policymakers believe are needed to quash inflation at a 40-year-high.

What is certain is their forecasts are likely to bear little resemblance to those issued in March, which showed inflation going down without a rise in unemployment or policy being particularly restrictive.

The meeting comes two weeks after Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US President Joe Biden met amid rising anxiety at the White House that a plentiful jobs picture is being drowned out by soaring costs for everything from rent and food to gasoline and airline tickets.

Powell has previously said the central bank, which in March lifted interest rates for the first time in three years, will keep raising them until price increases ease in a "clear and convincing" way.

Policymakers already signalled they plan to match this week's expected rate increase with another half-point hike at their next meeting in July, bringing borrowing costs up to between 1.75 per cent and 2.0 per cent - right where just three months ago they thought they would be at year-end.

A hotter-than-expected inflation reading last Friday has even thrown some doubt on those expectations with economists at Barclays calling for a three-quarter-point move either this week or in July and Fed funds futures contracts now reflect better-than-even odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike by July, with a one-in-four chance of that occurring next week.

"It's going to be a tricky meeting messaging-wise," said Julia Coronado, a former Fed economist and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "It's not a rosy outlook. They don't have any easy choices to make."