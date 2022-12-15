Federal Reserve slows rate hikes but economists not confident of soft landing

SINGAPORE: The United States Federal Reserve is hoping to cool rising prices and curb inflation without triggering a recession, but economists are less confident that the central bank can pull off a soft landing.

Some analysts say a recession seems inevitable next year.

“Unfortunately, we don't share the Fed’s view that there will be a soft landing, and we think that the tightening will result in mild to moderate recession next year,” said Mr Brett Ryan, a senior economist from Deutsche Bank.

“In our view, where inflation is coming from and how restrictive policy needs to be in order to guide it back towards target, will basically necessitate causing a recession,” Mr Ryan told CNA’s Asia First on Thursday (Dec 15).