Agility will define winners in a shifting global trade, logistics landscape: FedEx CEO

SINGAPORE: The global logistics industry has been weighed down by shifting trade dynamics and rising geopolitical tensions, from tariff wars and protectionist policies to supply chain realignments.

Freight routes have been disrupted, costs have surged and companies are racing to build more resilient and flexible networks.

Amid such uncertainty, success will be determined by agility and rapid adaptation, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam said on Thursday (Nov 20).

“We’re in a very fast-changing world. Globalisation trends … supply chain patterns … are changing and we’re in the middle of this transition,” he told CNA.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Those with established networks in place stand to gain, and I think folks who react in an agile manner will win in this kind of environment.”

Subramaniam said the logistics conglomerate is positioning itself to capitalise on such shifts, particularly in Asia which has become a powerhouse of global trade.

“New markets, new trends, new lanes are emerging – 18 of the top 20 lanes are right here in Asia,” he added.

In April, FedEx launched its first direct flight from Singapore to the United States – the only logistics provider currently offering such a route.