Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

FedEx has 'lucrative backdoor' to bigger role in e-commerce, says Citi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

FedEx has 'lucrative backdoor' to bigger role in e-commerce, says Citi

FedEx has 'lucrative backdoor' to bigger role in e-commerce, says Citi

A FedEx vehicle is driven in Manhattan, New York City, on Sep 3, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

09 May 2022 11:31PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 11:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FedEx Corp can boost its profit by US$1 billion annually if the delivery giant leverages its ShopRunner buyout and its partnership with Microsoft to deepen its e-commerce presence and cater directly to customers, Citigroup analysts said on Monday (May 9).

The brokerage's report, which also said the company could nearly double its share price in four years from current levels, comes as FedEx struggles with slowing growth after a pandemic-fuelled surge in online shipments.

"FedEx could become e-commerce's universal shopping cart by augmenting ShopRunner's hundreds of merchant partners to thousands, and building a base of millions of subscribers that would get free expedited shipping," Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee said on Monday.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx acquired e-commerce platform ShopRunner in 2020, while entering into a partnership with Microsoft Corp earlier this year.

"By leveraging ShopRunner assets through incremental technology investments with its partner Microsoft, we think FedEx can make itself a bigger part of the checkout process, increasing its role in the ecommerce sales experience," the analyst said.

Wetherbee said currently consumers have little or no choice over which company delivers the products they have bought online.

In March, FedEx posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, hit by ongoing labour woes and the Omicron outbreak, and said second-half ground margins would miss internal targets.

FedEx's shares were flat at about US$208 in early trade on Monday. They have lost nearly 20 per cent of their value this year, through Friday's close.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us