WASHINGTON, Nov 19 : The booming rollout of artificial intelligence technology could strain the US economy's capacity and further boost inflation that the Federal Reserve will have to counteract, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday, as AI firm Anthropic set a new record for an initial public offering of stock.

"The AI boom is contributing to the potential of overheating in the economy. I find it hard to ... look at that any other way," Goolsbee said in a conference call with reporters. "When you're getting major business investment, almost unprecedented levels of business investment, there's a high danger that the economy's capacity cannot handle that kind of a pig through the python."