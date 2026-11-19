WASHINGTON, Nov 19 : The rapid artificial intelligence buildout is putting upward pressure on US inflation through its impact on demand, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Thursday, with possible productivity gains that could help ease price pressures only coming "in the future."

In prepared remarks to a Brazilian central bank conference, Jefferson said the AI boom is the sort of shock that could influence both demand and supply, but at different points in time.

"On the demand side, optimism about the technology has been boosting business investment in data centers, advanced computing equipment, and related products," Jefferson said. "Currently, the AI buildout is exerting upward pressure on demand and inflation."

Productivity improvements from the new technology could put downward pressure on prices, but only "in the future," Jefferson said, without estimating a timeline.

Jefferson's prepared remarks did not mention his current interest-rate outlook. The Fed is expected to raise its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point from the current range of 3.75 per cent-4.00 per cent at its December 8-9 policy meeting.