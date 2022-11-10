Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fed's Logan says inflation data a 'welcome relief' but still long way to go
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fed's Logan says inflation data a 'welcome relief' but still long way to go

Fed's Logan says inflation data a 'welcome relief' but still long way to go

FILE PHOTO: A person pays at a food truck in New York. (Photo: AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

10 Nov 2022 11:32PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 11:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

US government data showing consumer prices increasing less than expected in October is "welcome relief," Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said on Thursday (Nov 10), even as she cautioned there is a ways to go in the US central bank's battle against inflation

"This morning's CPI (Consumer Price Index) data were a welcome relief, but there is still a long way to go," Logan said during an economics conference focused on energy hosted by the Dallas Fed and Kansas City Fed in Houston, Texas.

The US central bank last week raised rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive meeting, but signaled it hoped to shift to smaller hikes in borrowing costs as soon at its next meeting as it allows time for the economy to absorb the swiftest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years.

The inflation data, reported earlier on Thursday, provides support for Fed policymakers to dial back its hefty interest rate hikes.

"I believe it may soon be appropriate to slow the pace of rate increases so we can better assess how financial and economic conditions are evolving," Logan added, even as she warned markets not to confuse a slower pace with easier policy.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

United States inflation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.