Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fed's Powell: digital assets will likely become regulated
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fed's Powell: digital assets will likely become regulated

Fed's Powell: digital assets will likely become regulated

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during the Senate Banking Committee hearing titled "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

23 Mar 2022 09:09PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 09:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Digital assets not governed by government regulation will probably be brought within a set of rules at some point, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"It's highly likely that digital financial activities that are currently outside the regulatory perimeter will find their way, will be brought within it, which is necessary to level the playing field, keep the trust of users, protect consumers and all that," Powell said during a panel discussion on digital currencies organized by the Bank for International Settlements.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us