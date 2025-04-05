Logo
Business

Fed's Waller: Stablecoins bring benefits to the payment system
Fed's Waller: Stablecoins bring benefits to the payment system

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks during The Clearing House Annual Conference in New York City, U.S. November 12, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

05 Apr 2025 01:28AM
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that stablecoins are a good thing for the nation’s payment system, but he doubts the financial system can support a large number of these assets.

“I'll say I'm a personal, big advocate of stable coins,” Waller said at an event held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. “I have been saying this for over three-plus years now, about how this could bring competition, efficiency and speed into the payment system.”

But he added, “Do I think there's going be 100 stable coins circulating after legislation happens? I don't think so.”

Source: Reuters
