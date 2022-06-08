Logo
Feedmakers in Philippines buy 53,000 T corn, eye more -traders
08 Jun 2022 12:30PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 12:30PM)
SINGAPORE : Feedmakers in the Philippines bought around 53,000 tonnes of corn, likely to be sourced from South America, in a recent deal and are likely to buy one more cargo, two Singapore-based traders said.

The deal was signed at around $405-$410 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F) for July shipment.

"We were a bit surprised by the price paid by buyers in the Philippines, giving the fact that corn to Vietnam is quoted around $385 a tonne, C&F," said one of the traders. "They are likely to purchase another cargo, likely tomorrow, of around 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes for August shipment."

The Philippines has cut the tariff rate for corn to 5 per cent-15 per cent from 35 per cent-50 per cent to tame rising food inflation.

Source: Reuters

