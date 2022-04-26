Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ferragamo, Amazon say they helped China seize counterfeits in Zheijang
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ferragamo, Amazon say they helped China seize counterfeits in Zheijang

Ferragamo, Amazon say they helped China seize counterfeits in Zheijang

FILE PHOTO: Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo's logo is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

26 Apr 2022 07:36PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 07:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo and Amazon said on Tuesday Chinese authorities had seized counterfeit products in the Zheijang province, following a global investigation in which the luxury group and the online retailer cooperated.

Chinese officials raided a warehouse, seizing hundreds of counterfeits of Ferragamo's iconic Gancini belt and buckles after the producer's attempt to sell them on Amazon as originals, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The belt is one of Ferragamo's most known accessories - its link-shaped buckle used by the brand as a logo for many other products - and sells for above 300 euros ($320.61).

In February 2021 Amazon and Ferragamo jointly filed two lawsuits in the U.S. against these manufacturers who had allegedly used Ferragamo's registered trademarks to deceive customers over the authenticity of the products.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, has estimated the global trade in counterfeit products was as much as $464 billion in 2019 and said a boom in ecommerce in 2020-21 led to massive growth in the supply of online counterfeit goods.

The negative effects of counterfeits include hits on brands' sales and reputation, potential safety issues of unregulated goods, and ties between counterfeiting and organised criminal activity, industry experts say.

In broader efforts against counterfeiting, last year Ferragamo removed more than 22,000 products and profiles on social media platforms and over 130,000 product listings on online shops.

Amazon does not allow counterfeits to be sold on its website and in 2020 invested more than 700 millions dollars to avoid this from happening. It has also set up a Counterfeit Crimes unit which collaborates with authorities.

($1 = 0.9357 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us