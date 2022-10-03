Logo
Ferrari says internal documents online, but no evidence of cyber attack
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ferrari is seen in the headquarters as CEO Benedetto Vigna unveils the company's new long term strategy, in Maranello, Italy, June 15, 2022. Picture taken June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

03 Oct 2022 08:49PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2022 09:21PM)
MILAN :Ferrari said on Monday some internal documents had been posted online and the luxury sports carmaker was working to identify how this had happened.

It will implement all the appropriate actions as needed, it said in an emailed statement.

Ferrari added it had no evidence of a breach of its systems or ransomware, and said there had been no disruption to its business and operations.

Earlier on Monday, Corriere della Sera newspaper, citing the Red Hot Cyber website, said Ferrari had been the victim of a cyber attack and seven gigabytes of documents, including internal ones, datasheets and repair handbooks, had been made public.

It added the alleged attack had been carried out by RansomEXX cyber gang.

Source: Reuters

