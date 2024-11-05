Ferrari's core profit rose 7% in Q3 supported by product mix, personalisations

MILAN : Ferrari said on Tuesday its core earnings rose 7 per cent in the third quarter, despite a slight decrease in vehicle shipments, as the luxury sports car maker continued to benefit from a richer product offer and increased demand for personalisation.

The Italian company said in a statement its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 638 million euros ($695 million) in the July-September period, matching analysts' average forecast of 635 million in a Reuters poll.

Milan-listed shares in the company, which on Tuesday also confirmed the forecasts for its full-year results it provided in August, extended losses after results were published and were down 3.5 per cent by 1150 GMT.($1 = 0.9174 euros)