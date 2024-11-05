Logo
Business

Ferrari's core profit rose 7% in Q3 supported by product mix, personalisations
Ferrari's core profit rose 7% in Q3 supported by product mix, personalisations

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ferrari is seen in the headquarters as CEO Benedetto Vigna unveils the company's new long term strategy, in Maranello, Italy, June 15, 2022. Picture taken June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Ferrari logo is pictured as Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
05 Nov 2024 08:01PM
MILAN : Ferrari said on Tuesday its core earnings rose 7 per cent in the third quarter, despite a slight decrease in vehicle shipments, as the luxury sports car maker continued to benefit from a richer product offer and increased demand for personalisation.

The Italian company said in a statement its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 638 million euros ($695 million) in the July-September period, matching analysts' average forecast of 635 million in a Reuters poll.

Milan-listed shares in the company, which on Tuesday also confirmed the forecasts for its full-year results it provided in August, extended losses after results were published and were down 3.5 per cent by 1150 GMT.($1 = 0.9174 euros)

Source: Reuters

