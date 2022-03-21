Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Ferretti launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $301 million – term sheet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Ferretti launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $301 million – term sheet

Ferretti launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $301 million – term sheet

FILE PHOTO: An employee works on a yacht at the Ferretti's shipyard in Sarnico, northern Italy, April 7, 2015. Picture taken on April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

21 Mar 2022 08:48AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 08:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Italian luxury yacht maker Ferretti S.p.A launched a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday to raise up to $301 million, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The shares will be priced at HK$21.82 to HK$28.24 each, the term sheet showed.

Ferretti did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The company will sell 83.58 million shares in the deal which is going ahead despite ongoing volatility in global financial markets.

Five Chinese cornerstone investors have subscribed for $129.5 million worth of stock in the deal, the term sheet showed.

The final price of the shares is due to be set on Friday and the stock will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 31.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us