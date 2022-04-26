Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fidelity to allow retirement savers to include bitcoin in 401(k) accounts - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fidelity to allow retirement savers to include bitcoin in 401(k) accounts - WSJ

Fidelity to allow retirement savers to include bitcoin in 401(k) accounts - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Fidelity Investments office in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

26 Apr 2022 04:37PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 04:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fidelity Investments will allow investors to add a bitcoin account to their 401(k) retirement savings and investment plans, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The 23,000 companies that use Fidelity to administer their retirement plans will have the option to add bitcoin to their plans later this year, according to the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/39b0sbX.

Boston-based Fidelity has become the first major retirement plan provider that has allowed investors to add a bitcoin account to their 401(k)s, permitting them to allocate as much as 20 per cent of their nest eggs to bitcoin, according to the report. That threshold, however, could be lowered by plan sponsors, the report added.

Fidelity did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Dave Gray, head of workplace retirement offerings and platforms at Fidelity, said the plan will initially be limited to bitcoin, but expects other digital assets to be made available in the future.

The development comes after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in March requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other cryptocurrency issues.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us