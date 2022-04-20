Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fidelity appoints Warburg China joint venture head to lead fund unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fidelity appoints Warburg China joint venture head to lead fund unit

20 Apr 2022 12:24PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 12:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : British investment manager Fidelity International said on Wednesday it had hired the former head of a Warburg Pincus joint venture in China to lead its new fund management unit in the world's second-largest economy.

Helen Huang, most recently the chief executive officer of Hwabao WP Fund Management, 49 per cent owned by U.S.-based private equity major Warburg Pincus, has been appointed as Fidelity International's managing director in China, the fund manager said in a statement.

Fidelity International got preliminary approval from Chinese regulators last August to establish a wholly foreign-owned fund management company in China, as a handful of global asset managers make a foray into the local market via such set up.

Reuters reported in March that Huang was in late-stage talks to join the U.S. manager.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us