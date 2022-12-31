Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%

Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%

A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

31 Dec 2022 05:36AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 05:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56 per cent in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund's stake in Twitter was valued at nearly $8.63 million as of Nov. 30, compared to $19.66 million at October-end, days after Musk closed the acquisition.

Another of the asset manager's funds, Fidelity Contrafund, also reported a similar markdown.

The news was first reported by Axios.

Musk's tenure at Twitter so far has been chaotic amid an exodus of advertisers and heavy layoffs. Fidelity was among more than a dozen investors who backed the billionaire's deal to acquire Twitter, committing over $316 million.

Technology stocks have also suffered heavy losses this year as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to douse inflation, raising odds of a recession.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.