Asset management giant Fidelity is close to submitting its filing for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Block reported on Tuesday citing a source familiar with the matter.

Fidelity did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes days after BlackRock filed for a similar ETF, sparking a surge in the price of bitcoin to a 1-year high.

The price of Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, was up 2.2 per cent on Tuesday.